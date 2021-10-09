Police Seize, Will Auction Off Speeding Lamborghini Huracan, Hours Into Ownership

Good things come to those who wait. Good things never tend to last. Think positive and good things will happen. You could write a book with and around these cliches, but it would still not be as incredible as the reality one Lamborghini Huracan owner is dealing with right now.
Make that a former Lamborghini Huracan owner. Police seized his car and will auction it off because he got caught speeding. Adding insult to injury, he only got to enjoy it for several hours.
Local publication Nordjyske says the man is a resident of Norway, and he traveled to Germany to pick up his brand new Huracan. He paid some 2,000,000 Norwegian Krone (approximately $240,000 at the current exchange rate) for the car and was on his way to catch the ferry to Norway when he was pulled over. He could be in the running for the shortest Huracan ownership in history, and he’d probably win.
His bad luck or his complete ignorance of local laws made it so that he decided to test the car in Denmark, where reckless driving is liable to get you a heavy fine and an impounded car as of March this year. The Danish Traffic Act allows police to seize and auction off any roadworthy vehicle used for reckless driving, even if the owner is not present. Instances of reckless driving include drunk driving and, you guessed it, speeding.
The Huracan in question was clocked at 236 kph (147 mph), with the new law mentioning a threshold of 200 kph (124 mph) that separates regular speeding from reckless driving.
Jess Falberg, duty officer at North Jutland Police, confirms the story for the publication and adds that the speeding gentleman was none too pleased to hear that his car, which he’d owned for mere hours when this happened, was no longer his. “I do not assume that there will be any problems with that confiscation,” Falberg says of the upcoming court hearing.
Here’s to hoping feeling the rush at 236 kph (147 mph) was worth it, because it doesn’t look like this man will see his Huracan again.
