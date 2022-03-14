Corvette C7 Attempted Carjack Fails During a High-Speed Chase Grand Theft Auto Style

More on this:

1 Attempted Carjacking Stops When the Victim Gets Inspired, There's Video of It

2 Florida Man Ditches One Cop Car, Steals Another During Crazy Pursuit, GTA-Style

3 Police Chasing Stolen Porsche 911 GT3 Is the Kind of Auto Content You Need

4 Carjackers Caught Because They Couldn't Drive Stick

5 Crazy Carjacker Rams People in Horrific Attempt to Get Away