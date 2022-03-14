Corvette C7 Attempted Carjack Fails During a High-Speed Chase Grand Theft Auto Style

Some video games become so popular that it is hard to understand whether the game was inspired by reality or it inspired reality. Such a game is the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which seems to have influenced a Floridian that started a high-speed chase with the police.
Following a fight with what appeared to be his partner in crimes, the man allegedly stole his vehicle and started a high-speed chase with the police in Pinellas County, Florida. The chase covered several coastal towns, while the carjacker recklessly sped his red sedan through junctions, causing several minor collisions as he tried to escape the police.
At one point during the chase, the suspect attempted to carjack a white Corvette C7 that he spotted in front of a long line of stopped vehicles. The Chevy Corvette Grand Sport coupe had its removable top removed at the time when the suspect executed a Grand Theft Auto maneuver by blocking its path and aggressively approaching the driver’s side door. The Corvette’s driver seemed unfazed and with the doors locked it was enough to step on the gas pedal to escape the trap.
The carjacker returned to his sedan and continued the chase, narrowly missing a collision with the same Vette further down the road as he sped away. It wasn’t long before he smashed his car into the rear of a black Mustang, whose driver wasn’t nearly as successful as the Vette’s in repelling the carjacker. The chase came to an end soon after the suspect wrecked the Mustang and attempted to flee on foot.
The man was arrested and later charged with 31 counts, including leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, carjacking, and attempted carjacking. Fortunately, nobody was seriously injured during the chase, but several vehicles were left to pieces. Watch below the moment the suspect tries to carjack the Corvette from 8:26.
