Custom Moto Guzzi “Fat Tracker” Was Once a Regular V9 Bobber, Weight Reduction Is Insane

When a well-established manufacturer like Moto Guzzi calls you to commission a custom project, you can be absolutely sure that your workshop’s portfolio is top-notch. Having been faced with this scenario a few years ago, Hugo Eccles of Untitled Motorcycles was more than happy to embrace the challenge, and the fruit of his labor can be admired in the photo gallery above.
UM’s story began in London as of 2010, when the workshop was co-founded by Hugo and his partner in crime, Adam Kay. Nowadays, the former is in charge of the firm’s San Francisco-based outpost, which was established to give them easier access to the American audience. Adam still runs the show over in Britain, and together they strive to make Untitled a household name on the customization scene.
With builds like this mesmerizing V9 Bobber in their resume, it should go without saying that they’re on the right track! As for the donor’s main specifications, its power originates from an air- and oil-cooled 853cc V-twin engine with Marelli EFI componentry, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 10.5:1.
Using his extensive design and fabrication know-how, Hugo managed to transform the undistinguished V9 into a flat tracker-esque showstopper that looks infinitely more exciting. The craftsman achieved this through a myriad of tasteful modifications, and we’ll start by examining how he’d altered the bike’s chassis. First things first, UM’s aftermarket architect busied himself with revising the rear end of the frame.
The southernmost tip of the V9’s skeleton is now adorned with a svelte loop-style section, and the mounting points for its shock absorbers have been moved northward in order to accept longer Hagon shocks. At the front end, one may find the repurposed Marzocchi forks of a Moto Guzzi V7, which can provide a very generous 130 mm (5.1 inches) of wheel travel.
In terms of footwear mods, the Italian stunner received a pair of 16-inch Heidenau K66 tires, measuring 140/70 at both poles. Scooter rubber though it may be, the fact that it’s built to withstand speeds of up to 112 mph (180 kph) makes it perfectly suited to the task. For the bodywork, Hugo collaborated with a local metalwork expert by the name of Nate Diepenbroek.
Moving on to the electrical upgrades, you’ll be greeted by an Antigravity lithium-ion battery, keyless ignition technology and a Motogadget m-Unit control module. The Bobber’s cockpit flaunts a reworked top clamp with built-in digital instrumentation, as well as inversely-mounted clip-on handlebars wearing Oury grips, Magura master cylinders and Posh Factory switchgear.
Last but not least, Hugo installed a unique exhaust system with heat-wrapped headers, perforated tips and handmade aluminum heat shields. That predominantly lime green color scheme was applied by a specialized paint shop, and the motorcycle lost a whopping 86 pounds (39 kg) following UM’s makeover. Ironically, it’s been nicknamed “Fat Tracker.”
