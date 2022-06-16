Custom Harley-Davidson “Iron Riot” Was a Softail Standard in Its Previous Life

As many as three months were spent on the hunt for an adequate base to start the project on. Just let that sink in for a minute.
As you might’ve already noticed, we’re pretty fond of the custom Harleys built by Julian von Oheimb of One Way Machine, and those who are familiar with his work won’t find it difficult to understand why that’s the case. Dubbed “Iron Riot,” the startling Softail Standard we’re about to examine does a fantastic job at showcasing Julian’s skills.
After he’d obtained a 2001 MY donor with 1,400 miles (2,250 km) on the odometer, the German craftsman wasted no time getting his knuckles greasy. He began by taking the hog apart in preparation for a thorough scrub, and the customization process took off in earnest once the clean-up procedure was complete. Let’s start by looking at the powertrain mods.
The Softail’s air-cooled 1,450cc V-twin mill was fitted with sexier valve covers, an aftermarket air intake setup and bespoke exhaust pipework. When the engine-related work had been taken care of, von Oheimb went on to address the Iron Riot’s aesthetics. Acting as the centerpiece for its bodywork is the repurposed fuel chamber of an old DKW motorcycle from the ‘30s.
Besides this retrofitted gas tank, you will find an aftermarket rear fender and a curvy solo saddle that’s been built to spec by an American fabricator. At twelve o’clock, the bike carries a tiny headlamp, LSL-developed clip-on handlebars and a 2004 Harley-Davidson Sportster’s forks, which are wrapped in handmade shrouds. Thrilling though these adjustments may be, what really catches our attention is the machine’s unsprung hardware.
Its wheels were pieced together using fresh rims, Lowbrow Customs hubs and TTS spokes, then they’ve been topped off with unique perimeter brake arrangements at both ends. The Harley’s final drive module was converted from belt to chain, and a Frankfurt-based paint shop by the name of Cocobreezé handled the application of those tasty silver finishes. Finally, Julian installed an eBay-sourced ornament atop the fuel tank.
