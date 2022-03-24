“Midas Royal” Is a Carbon-Clad Royal Enfield Continental GT With Fine Looks and Custom DNA

What you’re about to witness is a dazzling manifestation of two-wheeled artwork at its finest.
Taipei-based Rough Crafts have orchestrated some truly astounding custom projects over the years, many of which we’ve dissected on these very pages. For the exploit we’ll be looking at today (dubbed “Midas Royal”), the donor was a brand-new Continental GT provided by Royal Enfield’s Taiwanese branch, and Winston Yeh’s specialists were given full freedom to customize it as they pleased.
When it had arrived at their garage, the bike was promptly stripped naked of its factory bodywork, making room for a ravishing carbon fiber attire that’s been manufactured with the help of a local craftsman. The new outfit consists of a seamlessly sculpted fuel tank cover, angular side panels, and one classy front fairing, as well as a handsome tail unit topped with bespoke upholstery.
Lighting comes from Koso-developed LED componentry at both ends, and those snazzy Rough Crafts badges were supplied by 2 Abnormal Sides. As far as the Continental GT’s suspension is concerned, Winston and his crew fabricated a new mounting point to accommodate Ohlins’ state-of-the-art TTX GP shock absorber, which is mated to a double-sided HPM Racing swingarm.
At twelve o’clock, Midas Royal flaunts CNC Racing triple clamps and a premium pair of Ohlins FGRT upside-down forks. In the unsprung sector, one may find five-spoke carbon fiber wheels measuring 17 inches in diameter, along with Beringer brakes and grippy Diablo Superbike tires from Pirelli’s catalog. Furthermore, the creature’s cockpit is adorned with aftermarket clip-ons, Motogadget grips, and blacked-out levers.
Moving on to the powertrain mods, Rough Crafts treated the GT’s air- and oil-cooled 648cc parallel-twin mill to Sprint Filter inhalers, Banai Racing exhaust headers, and dual SC-Project mufflers. With these items in place, it was time for Yeh’s moto surgeons to tackle the machine’s color scheme, so they’ve tasked the paintwork experts over at Air Runner with applying a mixture of clear coat, gloss-black, and gold leaf-plated pinstripes.
When it had arrived at their garage, the bike was promptly stripped naked of its factory bodywork, making room for a ravishing carbon fiber attire that’s been manufactured with the help of a local craftsman. The new outfit consists of a seamlessly sculpted fuel tank cover, angular side panels, and one classy front fairing, as well as a handsome tail unit topped with bespoke upholstery.
Lighting comes from Koso-developed LED componentry at both ends, and those snazzy Rough Crafts badges were supplied by 2 Abnormal Sides. As far as the Continental GT’s suspension is concerned, Winston and his crew fabricated a new mounting point to accommodate Ohlins’ state-of-the-art TTX GP shock absorber, which is mated to a double-sided HPM Racing swingarm.
At twelve o’clock, Midas Royal flaunts CNC Racing triple clamps and a premium pair of Ohlins FGRT upside-down forks. In the unsprung sector, one may find five-spoke carbon fiber wheels measuring 17 inches in diameter, along with Beringer brakes and grippy Diablo Superbike tires from Pirelli’s catalog. Furthermore, the creature’s cockpit is adorned with aftermarket clip-ons, Motogadget grips, and blacked-out levers.
Moving on to the powertrain mods, Rough Crafts treated the GT’s air- and oil-cooled 648cc parallel-twin mill to Sprint Filter inhalers, Banai Racing exhaust headers, and dual SC-Project mufflers. With these items in place, it was time for Yeh’s moto surgeons to tackle the machine’s color scheme, so they’ve tasked the paintwork experts over at Air Runner with applying a mixture of clear coat, gloss-black, and gold leaf-plated pinstripes.