Manhart’s “MH8 800” Tuning Package Introduces 2022 BMW M8 Competition to Its Wild Side

At the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW managed to generate a fair bit of hype with the introduction of the M8 GTE race car. By that point, we already knew that a glorious revival of the 8 Series was in the making, as the Bavarian automaker's Concept 8 Series had debuted at the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este just a few months earlier.
Following the 2017 season of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the newly-developed M8 GTE went on to replace the M6 GTLM on the grid. Furthermore, this bad boy was also entered into the FIA World Endurance Championship with Team MTEK in 2018, and we couldn’t help but wonder when (or if) BMW would finally shed light on a production M8 to consolidate the 8 Series lineup.
Sure enough, the Geneva Motor Show of that same year saw the arrival of the M8 Gran Coupé Concept, which erased any doubts one might’ve had about the high-performance M-badged Bimmer making it to production. After rigorous testing and several refinements, the road-going M8 would finally hit the assembly line at BMW’s massive Dingolfing plant in August, 2019.
Now, the market’s response to this sporty head-turner may have been great upon its release, but it wasn’t long before an unfortunate turn of events plunged the world into lockdowns and utter supply chain chaos. As a result, it can’t really be said that the M8’s first year of production went smoothly, and the German manufacturer had even gone as far as skipping the 2021 model-year altogether in the States.
Even though these digits would be more than enough to satisfy most gearheads, there will always be some daredevils who wish to take things one step further, and that’s where tuners like Wuppertal-based Manhart Performance come into play. Enter Manhart’s “MH8 800” – a bewildering conversion that makes the stock M8 Competition seem rather tame!
Let’s start with the powertrain sector, where the aftermarket connoisseurs added a higher-spec intercooler, new turbochargers and a stainless-steel exhaust with 100 mm (3.9 inches) carbon- or ceramic-coated tailpipes. Depending on each customer’s preference, the pipework can be constructed without catalytic converters, though this setup is obviously not road-legal.
Ultimately, Manhart’s tuning treatment dials the engine’s power output figures to 812 hp and 789 pound-feet (1,070 Nm) of torque. The coupe’s eight-speed automatic gearbox has also been upgraded in order to handle the additional oomph, and the whole shebang reduces its 0-62 mph acceleration time to a supercar-worthy 2.6 seconds.
KW Suspensions were called upon to provide a set of height-adjustable springs, and those sexy 21-inch wheels originate from the German tuner’s very own catalog. Their clientele may either pick a gloss-black Concave One design or the groovier Spider Line alternatives, which are available in a wide range of colors.
As you can probably imagine, no Manhart conversion is complete without some snazzy exterior adjustments, so the M8 Competition received a myriad of custom bodywork components made of carbon fiber. Up north, we find a new hood that features dual air vents, along with a well-proportioned splitter lip and beefy front bumper inserts.
The car’s flanks are embellished with two-piece composite side skirts, while its rear fascia flaunts an ominous diffuser and one stylish trunk lid spoiler. The body panels are tastefully finished in a layer of matte-blue, and a quick look inside the cabin will reveal carbon paddle shifters and custom-made trimmings on the steering wheel.
As Manhart’s website doesn’t publicly disclose any pricing information, we can only speculate what the full cost of the MH8 800 package might be, but we’re absolutely certain that it’s something of a small fortune! In any case, those who wish to infuse their M8 Competition with a good bit of aftermarket flavor ought to act swiftly, because the tuner will only be making ten such conversions.
