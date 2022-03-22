Mount Zion Offroad 2022 Toyota Tundra Shows Awesome Spec

Based in Pennsylvania, the peeps at Mount Zion Offroad have modified the brand-new Tundra in a rather tasteful fashion. Their starting point came in the guise of a 1794 with the long bed and TRD Off-Road pack.
The Dover-headquartered company then proceeded to improve the half-ton pickup with a 1.75-inch leveling kit from Rough Country. Priced at $159.95 with free shipping and backed up by a lifetime replacement warranty, this bolt-on upgrade requires no strut disassembly and no differential spacing.
Mount Zion Offroad further sweetened the deal with 18- by 9.0-inch Fuel Off-Road Rebel 6 one-piece wheels. Finished in bronze and complemented by a black lip, these wheels are mounted with Falken Wildpeak A/T3W boots that measure 295/70 by 18 inches. This rubber is gifted with a lot of siping, it’s relatively quiet, and provides adequate traction in bad weather.
This pickup received a matte wrap for additional visual pizzaz and extra protection. Although it looks killer, the front axle sits an idea higher than the rear end. “But I absolutely love the stance, the color, everything that we did to this truck,” said Mount Zion Offroad co-owner Michael Cashman.
Despite a few build quality issues and the notorious turbo wastegate problem, the brand-new Tundra is a commercial hit for the Japanese automaker. Manufactured in Texas, the redesigned truck sold 6,731 units last month, representing a 15.7 percent increase over February last year.
Available only with a twin-turbocharged V6 advertised with 3.5 liters even though it’s a 3.4-liter engine, the 2022 model can also be had as a hybrid. Toyota calls the more powerful option the i-Force MAX, and the quoted crankshaft numbers are 437 horsepower and 583 pound-feet (790 Nm).
Depending on configuration and equipment, the payload and tow ratings top 1,940 pounds (880 kilograms) and 12,000 pounds (5,443 kilograms).
