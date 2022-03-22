Avoid Dealers' Markups With This Rock-Solid Toyota 4Runner Selling With No Reserve

Many people are put off by the huge increase in vehicle prices and the dealers’ shoddy practices to markup popular models. Buying a new vehicle has never been this hard and waiting times stretch for more than a year in some cases. This has made people turn to the used-car market, but this too has seen price hikes. What has left is auctions websites, where you can find some solid vehicles for affordable prices.
A Toyota Hilux is a reliability legend and so is the 4Runner, whose first two generations were built on top of the Japanese pick-up truck. After being a complete Hilux with a fiberglass shell over the bed in its first generation, the 4Runner gained more personality with the second, N120/N130 series. It is still Hilux-based, but with a complete steel integrated body mounted on Hilux’s frame. The 1994 model year also gained more safety in the U.S. with the beam-reinforced doors to protect in case of a side impact.
We found a 1994 Toyota 4Runner on Bring a Trailer that has the potential to be both a very good ride and an affordable one too. It’s an SR5 V6, so it’s also full of extras and powered by a potent 3.0-liter V6 mated to a five-speed manual transmission with a dual-range transfer case. This comes from its Hilux heritage, and you can bet this 4Runner is an off-road beast. It also helps that the SUV had only two owners, including the seller who bought it in 2015.
Everything looks in good shape as this SUV has been properly serviced at a Toyota dealership. The front brakes have been replaced and new 31×10.5″ Dick Cepek Trail Country EXP tires were mounted, while an alignment has also been performed. The seller also mentions a brake fluid flush in March 2022.
The cabin looks as good as new, as expected from a Toyota, with the leather upholstery showing only minimal wear and tear. The 4Runner offers air conditioning, JVC CD stereo, cruise control, and power-operated windows, including the one on the tailgate. The six-digit odometer indicates 103k miles, only 700 being added by the seller.
The 3.0-liter V6 was factory rated at 143 horsepower and we see no reason why it wouldn’t have them all packed in today. The seller states that the timing belt was recently replaced, along with the valve cover gaskets, spark plugs, and fuel injectors.
The 4Runner comes with a clean Carfax report and a clean Pennsylvania title and sells with no reserve on Bring a Trailer. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $5,400 with three days remaining. This could be a great chance to source a competent off-roader for pocket money.
