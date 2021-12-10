This Dystopian War Zone Off-Roader Used to Be a 2018 Toyota 4Runner

Mars Shield Volcano Summit Comes With Pear-Shaped Crater, a Sign the Volcano Is Dead

Do you know what’s funny? The Toyota 4Runner is already a very capable off-roader. There’s little reason to beef it up unless you’re planning on using it as a World War Z plow. If that’s the case though, well then this heavily customized off-roader makes perfect sense. 29 photos SUV is your cup of tea, you’ll be happy to know that it is currently being auctioned off through Doug DeMuro’s



Now, let’s check out the mods. The exterior features aftermarket body panels, a new front bumper, a predominantly brown theme, custom LED lights (front and roof), custom door handles, running boards, a swing-out spare tire carrier, tinted windows, Webasto sunroof and a new set of taillights, borrowed from a



The wheels meanwhile measure 18-inches in diameter and are wrapped in Toyo Open Country M/T tires, to go with the custom ICON Vehicle Dynamics suspension system.



Inside, this once-upon-a-4Runner comes with wood-look trim (also known as not wood), custom upholstery (very Bentley-like) and a suede headliner. You also probably noticed that the Toyota emblem found on the steering wheel has been covered, which is both strange and somewhat logical at the same time. Since this car no longer looks anything like a Toyota, you might as well ditch the badge.



It still has plenty of convenience features though, such as the power-adjustable front seats, air conditioning, keyless entry, a power sliding rear window and a 6.1-inch touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity and a rear-view camera.



