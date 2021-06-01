2022 Toyota 4Runner Gets Enhanced On-Road Dynamics With New TRD Sport Grade

5 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Likely to Get GR Sport Version, the New GR-S

An SUV that’s known for its willingness to do just about anything, the Toyota 4Runner has been around for almost four decades now. But it seems the milestone will be reached with an ever expanding lineup, as the principal novelty for the 2022 model year in America is the addition of the TRD Sport guise. 9 photos



It arrives in the range to complement the 4Runner TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro, and just like it was the case with the Tacoma truck sibling, the newly minted TRD Sport is designed to go down the



As such, the 4Runner will feel even more at home on smooth pavement, focusing on daily comfort and crisp road dynamics. Toyota engineers have added an exclusive Cross-Linked Relative Absorber System (X-REAS) suspension, which is shared with the Limited grade and is designed to automatically adjust the dampers irrespective of the driving conditions—whether we're talking bumpy surfaces or swift corners.



Although the company hasn’t yet revealed the exact pricing details or the dealership arrival schedule, we do know the 2022 4Runner TRD Sport will be offered with both 2WD and part-time 4WD with a dual-speed transfer case. Irrespective of the selection, owners should still expect



Created starting from the SR5 trim level, the TRD Sport comes with bespoke elements such as the “machine-faced” 20-inch wheels with Dark Gray accents, colored accents on the grille, rocker panels and body molding, and the signature TRD hood scoop.



Even better, the new grade also comes with its own styling for the front spoiler, while inside, there’s SofTex-trimmed seat upholstery, gray-colored TRD stitched logos on the headrests, TRD floor mats, as well as a TRD shift knob to complete the new look.



As far as the rest of the 4Runner family is concerned, Toyota is only adding LED high beam headlights to go along with the already available LED low beams and fog lamps. Naturally, with so few novelties for the other trims, the spotlight falls on the newly introduced 4Runner TRD Sport.

