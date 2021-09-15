Rick Ross Makes Great Gifts, Buying a GMC Yukon Denali for Son's 16th Birthday

4 Rick Ross Teasing His Classic Car Collection Is a Whole New Type of Flex

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Biggest Boss Rick Ross (@richforever) Rapper, CEO and entertainer Rick Ross has a big love for cars , and his collections show it. He also loves his family and works hard to make sure they’re set for life. Ross, whose real name is William Leonard Roberts II, celebrated his son, William L. Roberts III’s sixteenth birthday, and made sure that, on top of a great time, he gets great presents.On Tuesday, September 14, the “Aston Martin Music” artist took it to Instagram (see attached post below), and revealed he gifted his 16-year-old son his own Wingstop franchise for his birthday. “Everyone wish my son @mmgbigbank HAPPY 16th BIRTHDAY!!! Today he became the owner of his 1st @wingstop franchise. Your now officially a BOSS !!! Keep Going.” Ross himself is currently the franchise owner of more than 25 Wingstop locations.His son is an athlete and started playing football as a freshman for a St. Thomas Aquinas High School team. He is currently in his second year with the team. The kid must be quite a sensation because, according to 247sports , there are several universities already interested in him.But until he starts playing football as, he has his future set up for him. Besides the franchise, William also received a high-endIn a new Instagram Story , Rick Ross shows how, after blowing on his birthday cake, William received a brand-new GMC Yukon Denali, with a bow on top (check gallery).The SUV comes with a powerful 6.2-liter V8 engine under its hood, paired up with 10-speed automatic transmission so you could enjoy its 420 horsepower and 460 lb. ft of torque. The SUV has hill start assist, hill descent control and magnetic ride control to offer a safe driving experience for the 16-year-old.The interior also guarantees plenty of comfort, with premium leather seating and authentic wood, coming in four color themes, and William’s seems to be all-black. The Denali, being the most luxurious option of the GMCs, offers fancier equipment than the 2018 Yukon. Thus the radiator grille sports a dark and chrome look, the model is equipped with 22-inch alloys and the Denali badging shows up all over the car. All of these come with a starting price of $68,600 without any add-ons.It's a very on-brand gift from Ross, whose love for the Americana seems to continue with the GMC luxury brand.