2022 Toyota 4Runner Kicks Off the Year With a Recall Stateside

Is the high beam not working on the driver’s side of your 2022 4Runner? Well, Toyota is aware of this, and they have announced a recall to fix the issue affecting only a few dozen units in the United States.
The action was apparently announced last month, but it has been made public by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) today. The safety agency states that only the vehicles that received the accessory fog lamps have been included in the recall, as they fail to comply with the requirements of the FMVSS #108 for ‘Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment’.”
According to the NHTSA, the problem is blamed on a “wiring harness misapplication” during the installation of the SET-supplied (Southeast Toyota Distributors) accessory fog lamps. Due to this problem, which affects 78 units of the 2022 4Runner, built between September 20 and October 8, 2021, the headlight cluster on the driver’s side does not switch from low to high beam. The issue does not affect the passenger’s side headlamp, nor the turn signals or fog lamps, the safety watchdog claims.
A routine inspection conducted two months ago led to the discovery of the problem. Subsequently, SET launched an investigation, and in December, they determined that the headlamp’s high beam was inoperable due to the incompatible wiring harness. A few days later, the decision to conduct a recall was taken.
Technicians will inspect all SUVs involved in this safety campaign and will install an updated wiring harness, with a circuit for the driver’s side headlamp high beam, at no cost to the owners. Toyota’s dealer network has been aware of the recall since mid-December, and owners should hear from the automaker on or before February 10-11. The official number for this recall is SET21A, and the company can be reached at 1-866-405-4226.
