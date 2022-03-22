2022 Toyota Avalon Wagon Looks Ready for Digital Full-Size Road Trip Adventures

Unlike GM, Ford, or Stellantis, Toyota’s North American lineup still includes many traditional passenger cars. In America, one could even select between a multitude of body styles.
There are regular sedans, Euro-style Corolla hatchbacks or Prius liftbacks, sporty two-doors, and even a lonely minivan option. As far as the traditional four-doors are concerned, there is a trio of choices: Corolla, Camry, and the flagship Avalon. Interestingly, while the Camry legend is beyond any shadow of a doubt, some studies would have us believe the full-size option is even more reliable than the norm.
As such, there is no surprise that certain people might enjoy the Avalon better than any other Toyota passenger car, despite its rather steep 2022MY pricing difference against the mid-size Camry (a jump from $25k to $36k, respectively). However, some folks even love them both quite indiscriminately, as is the case with Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media.
This pixel master is well known among a segment of automotive enthusiasts because he is quite focused on a “Touring the world!” periplus that would eagerly have just about any car/SUV/truck model out there morphed into a family-oriented station wagon or a sporty-focused Shooting Brake. And just recently he started a little Toyota sedan-to-estate series that would make the day of any JDM grocery-getting aficionado.
More so, these CGI station wagons look decidedly ready for the upcoming summer road trip season. So, after first coming up with the idea of transforming the iconic Camry into an overlanding-inspired “X-Track” station wagon, the second episodic entry of the author’s “wagon week” centered around a sporty Toyota Avalon station wagon.
As far as we can tell, the source of inspiration is a high-end $43,075 Avalon Touring but the Estate does come with additional sporty goodies, such as the glossy-black pieces or the slightly lowered suspension setup. Additionally, the roof box also makes it conspicuously ready for some feisty, corner-carving road trips, if you ask us...
