Aston Martin V12 Vantage Roadster Feels Legit but We Are Probably Just Dreaming

Need just one reason why some passenger cars are slowly dying in the face of the multi-functional crossover, SUV, and truck assault? Well, we have more, but they are all valid in the real world. The virtual realm, meanwhile, does not care too much about them.
Just to take a very recent example, Mercedes-AMG announced the home-market prices for its all-new R232 SL class, and it is a dire €158k (around $173.5k) to €187k ($206k) picture when looking at the SL 55 and SL 63, respectively. A rather steep difference, even though they both pack the same bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, churning out 469 hp and 577 horsepower, respectively.
Now, take a look at Aston Martin’s latest release (so, it is easy to understand why we started with a Mercedes-AMG parallel, right?), the mighty V12 Vantage. A hugely satisfying swan song for the 5.2-liter V12 era disguised as a limited-edition, 333-examples coupe series that already has the order book closed due to “unprecedented demand.” And just imagine how much this British GT will cost when pricing information is released.
With space for just two people on board and not a lot of luggage, it simply does not make too much sense anymore – at least in the real world – to choose that over a Lambo Urus, an upcoming Ferrari Purosangue, or any of the comfy ultra-luxury SUVs out there. Unless you are a collector, at which point one can imagine that no V12 Vantage will see too much light of day or street/track action.
Alas, when dwelling across the virtual realm, all woes get wiped out with the CGI brush and there is as much space for the imagination to run rampant as the artist sees fitting. On this occasion, the pixel master better known as j.b.cars on social media has done yet another quick makeover that just makes all the digital sense in the CGI world without having too many chances of actually becoming reality.
Sure, it would be amazingly easy for Aston Martin to deliver a V12 Vantage Roadster, but do they even want one? No matter the future OEM strategy, this virtual interpretation looks even better than the real deal. But perhaps that’s just my love for anything with the top down and the sudden desire to feel a (V12) road trip breeze.
