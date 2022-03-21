2022 Toyota Camry Wagon X-Track Virtually Expands Mid-Size Appeal Into Overlanding

Everybody knows (or at least should have heard something about it) that Toyota’s Camry is the most successful mid-size sedan in America. So, how about expanding the appeal in new directions?
Right now, Toyota probably has one of the most (and last) expansive passenger car lineups in North America. In the United States, for example, one can buy a couple of Prius versions, a trio of Corollas, ICE and hybrid Camrys or Avalons, along with a few other sporty or hydrogen-powered options.
However, the only big family-oriented vehicle is the $34,710 Sienna minivan. The rest are sedans, hatchbacks, or feisty GR86 and GR Supra two-door sports cars. Even among Toyota’s upcoming models (bZ4X electric SUV, Sequoia three-row SUV, and mysterious GR Hot Hatch), there is no real grocery getter. Yes, we know the reason: station wagons are out of fashion.
Well, only in the real world, it seems. Over across the virtual realm, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is probably waiting for the upcoming summer road trip season more than any other CGI expert. After all, he is interested in performing a “Touring the world!” periplus. And that clearly bodes well for anyone who likes station wagons or shooting brakes.
One of his recent digital automotive projects had to do with either the regular or electrified Camry Hybrid and kickstarted a new “wagon week” series in the best possible way. The CGI expert not only transformed the classic Camry sedan into a stylish orange/silver station wagon but also fitted a lot of crossover SUV-style elements to give it an adventurous, lifted widebody appearance.
Too bad this is merely wishful thinking because people quickly started to imagine the potent combination of Camry TRD’s 301-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and all-wheel-drive, complete with the newly added road trip/overlanding capabilities stemming from a little bit of CGI magic. Hopefully, Toyota will take notice and do something about this.
However, the only big family-oriented vehicle is the $34,710 Sienna minivan. The rest are sedans, hatchbacks, or feisty GR86 and GR Supra two-door sports cars. Even among Toyota’s upcoming models (bZ4X electric SUV, Sequoia three-row SUV, and mysterious GR Hot Hatch), there is no real grocery getter. Yes, we know the reason: station wagons are out of fashion.
Well, only in the real world, it seems. Over across the virtual realm, Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is probably waiting for the upcoming summer road trip season more than any other CGI expert. After all, he is interested in performing a “Touring the world!” periplus. And that clearly bodes well for anyone who likes station wagons or shooting brakes.
One of his recent digital automotive projects had to do with either the regular or electrified Camry Hybrid and kickstarted a new “wagon week” series in the best possible way. The CGI expert not only transformed the classic Camry sedan into a stylish orange/silver station wagon but also fitted a lot of crossover SUV-style elements to give it an adventurous, lifted widebody appearance.
Too bad this is merely wishful thinking because people quickly started to imagine the potent combination of Camry TRD’s 301-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 and all-wheel-drive, complete with the newly added road trip/overlanding capabilities stemming from a little bit of CGI magic. Hopefully, Toyota will take notice and do something about this.