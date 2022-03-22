Mazda MX-6 Three-Door RWD GT Is the Digital Love Child of a BRZ and CX-60 Union

Over in the real world, Mazda is giving us both reasons to rejoice and be saddened. They just outed the CX-60 crossover and a new platform, but they also do not care much about the Mazda6 anymore. Across the virtual realm, meanwhile...
The Japanese automaker has been trending across both kingdoms for many positive reasons, as the CX-60 looks great, and its new RWD/AWD Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture will also be the basis of a trio of CX-70, CX-80, and CX-90 siblings. However, as they increasingly focus on the juicy crossover SUV market, other hero series will get the traditional, officially saddening treatment.
Such is the case with the Mazda6 (Atenza) mid-size sedan, no matter how much love a certain virtual automotive artist might show it and morph an all-new generation based on the CX-60 backbones in both sedan and Estate form across the digital realm. Others, like the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media, prefer to think freely for a moment – or during a six-minute behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), in this case.
The CGI expert still uses the all-new flexible platform as the basis for his virtual transformation, but this time around thinks of a never-before-seen RWD alternative to the Mazda passenger car conundrum. Dubbed Mazda MX-6, this would be an all-new nameplate and an interesting segment attack, as we are dealing with a digital three-door GT model. And just because one needs a visual attachment point, we could easily imagine it as the love child of a Mazda CX-60 and Subaru BRZ marriage.
Sure, this is entirely wishful thinking at this point because the automotive industry is showing no signs of fatigue when it comes to crossovers, SUVs, and trucks while actively discarding any real-world thoughts of new passenger car niches. Besides, the idea of Subaru and Mazda joining forces is also a bit preposterous, even more so than imagining Lexus would be willing to adopt the Toyota GR Yaris and make its own little three-door rally-inspired Hot Hatchback pocket rocket!
