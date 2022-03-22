There's Nothing Artsy About the New Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, SL 63, GT 63 and G 63 Art Cars

You know how sometimes automakers team up with various artists to come up with unique creations? These are known as art cars, as the crazy colors are the work of people who live and breathe art. As for the new Mercedes-AMG “art cars,” however, well, let’s just say that there’s nothing artsy about them.
Customized and painted in Affalterbach, at the AMG Performance Studio, these celebrate the auto company’s partnership with British skateboard and streetwear brand Palace and follow in the footsteps of their collaboration that started in 2021.
According to Mercedes-AMG, the vehicles “are inspired by the cosmopolitan flair of London, Los Angeles, New York, and Tokyo, the locations of the four Palace flagship store.” At the same time, “the new collection is accompanied by the campaign ‘Affalterbach to the world,’ which – with a healthy dose of self-irony – puts the rather tranquil home of Mercedes-AMG on par with the four bustling metropolises.”
But enough babbling about them, let’s see what the so-called ‘art cars’ are all about, starting with the Mercedes-AMG A 45 S, which, by the way, is not available in the United States. The mega hatch is dubbed the Palace Edition/”Tiger London,” as it sports the large head of a white tiger on the hood. It has big AMG logos on the sides, said to pay homage to the “vibrant and diverse custom car scene in the UK in the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s.”
Baptized the Palace Edition/”Sunset LA,” the Mercedes-AMG SL 63 has a bright yellow and deep red finish, representing “the perpetual Californian summer.” The Palace Edition/”Neon Fade New York” Mercedes-AMG GT 63 has a special color combo that transitions from black to neon yellow, representing “the two sides of the mega city on the Hudson River,” the automaker says. Finally, the Mercedes-AMG G 63 Palace Edition/”Space Horse Tokyo” has a horse galloping through space motif that honors the fantasy culture popular in Japan.
