Officially Saddening: RWD Mazda6 Axed Because SUVs Are More Important

Previously dubbed Atenza in certain markets, the outgoing Mazda6 is a gray-haired car that was presented in August 2012 at the Moscow International Automobile Salon. The Japanese automaker previewed the next-gen model in October 2017 at the Tokyo Motor Show, and later on, Mazda further confirmed a rear-wheel-drive platform for this application.
Take a moment to imagine the bite-the-back-of-your-hand beautiful Vision Coupe Concept with the Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture of the CX-60. Unfortunately for Mazda loyalists, it won’t enter production.
European development and engineering boss Joachim Kunz told Autocar.co.uk that “it would be very nice to have the FR concept and six-cylinder engine for a Mazda6 successor or a large sports coupe [i.e., the RX-9]. We would like to have it, but at this point, it’s most important to sell utility vehicles.”
Surprised? You shouldn’t be because “this SUV trend is continuing” as per the representative. “And even more for Mazda. It’s what’s selling best.”
The writing, however, was on the wall since March 3rd. That’s when Drive.com.au spoke with Mazda Australia marketing director Alastair Doak about a rear-driven replacement for the Mazda6. “I guess, if you look around the world … the traditional car market has been shrinking for many years, so I guess our priority globally will be the rear-wheel-drive large architecture and the four utility vehicles that we’ve already mentioned.”
Coincidence? Most likely not, especially if you glance over Mazda6 and CX-5 sales in the past five years or thereabouts. The four SUVs mentioned by Doak comprise the Euro- and Aussie-bound CX-60 and CX-80, which will be joined by the CX-70 and CX-90 for the North American market.
Over in Australia, the Mazda6 will keep on keeping according to Doak. He understands that updates are on the horizon, but knowing the Japanese automaker, don’t even dare get your hopes up for any substantial upgrade that would make the Mazda6 a deserving choice in the mid-size segment.
