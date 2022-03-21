Future Audi Pickup Truck Gets Imagined With Ford Ranger and RS Q8 Digital Cues

In an automotive industry almost overrun by crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, everyone should expect some unusual combinations, both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Just last week, semi-official news broke out that Audi is finally looking into building a premium pickup truck. Not swayed away by Mercedes-Benz's failed attempt at making the Nissan Navara seem posh enough to ensure the success of its ill-fated X-Class, the Ingolstadt-based automaker will soon have a luxury bed hauler in its portfolio.
Frankly, unusual premium pickup truck combinations are nothing new. If the Merc’ X-Class is not your contemporary cup of tea, we should just cross the pond and remember North American attempts like Lincoln’s Blackwood/Mark LT or Cadillac’s Escalade EXT. Then, if the real world is not good enough either, there is also a lengthy list of virtual luxury pickup truck quirkiness.
Now, earnestly, even Audi pickup trucks have been flaunted across the imagination landscape, especially since the official 2023 Ford Ranger presentation. Blue Oval and Volkswagen fans already know very well the companies have joined forces, and the upcoming Amarok will be a close relative to the former, so giving it an Audi makeover was probably the easiest CGI thing to do. However, every pixel master likes to add his/her twist to the matter.
Kleber Silva, a Brazil-based virtual artist, known as KDesign AG on social media, is always very careful about what the automotive rumor mill has to say. Naturally, he also noticed that chief executive officer Markus Duesmann hinted Audi is looking into joining the 2023 Ranger/Amarok party with their vision on the mid-size pickup truck matters. And he naturally proceeded to morph the Blue Oval T6.2 representative into something more akin to Audi’s brand image.
But that was not all, as the CGI expert’s design proposal comes with less of an Amarok allure and more of something like feisty crossover SUVs. This is because the virtual project has carried over numerous cues – both front and back, especially at the grille and head/taillight level – from none other than Audi’s mighty RS Q8 flagship. Now there is just one question: is there a 592-hp 4.0-liter TFSI V8 under the hood, too?
