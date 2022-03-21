Lexus GR Yaris Hits Our Imagination With the Force of a Luxury Pocket Rocket

Considering that Aston Martin once did a Cygnet abomination to present its real-world take on Toyota/Scion iQ urban mobility, a Lexus morphing would seem like a no-brainer for the GR Yaris, right? Well, only if we dwell across the endless plains of the CGI imagination land...
Not long ago, the virtual artist better known as Theottle on social media suddenly remembered there has been no word on feisty Toyota-Lexus rebadges as of late. To freshen up our memory, the CGI expert was referring to last year's rumored new Lexus UC sports car that would live an alternate Toyota GR86 life.
The feisty coupe was making the rounds of the rumor mill with a plug-in boxer engine, a GR86/BRZ chassis, as well as a fancier Lexus badge and a high-end interior, but then it was an eerie silence. After that, we did not catch anything about it anymore, save for a couple of wishful thinking renderings of a model that would try to make ends meet in an ever-dwindling automotive segment.
Considering all the above, the pixel master probably thought he would be better off coming up with a little twist to the whole Toyota-Lexus sports car story. So, he created a “pointless doodle” moment in the form of a Lexus-badged Toyota GR Yaris. The result is now crimson (complete with a behind-the-scenes making-of video) or silver, depending on the social media point of view.
However, I do not consider it completely hypothetical. Remember, the Toyota GR Yaris has proven even this bland Japanese conglomerate still knows how to make thoroughly entertaining Hot Hatchback pocket rockets. And a lot of outrage stemmed from the fact that it is not available in North America as well.
Now, corroborate the (distant) possibility of a simple rebadge and the recent real-life GR Yaris with an eight-speed automatic transmission undergoing Toyota’s testing procedures. Is it just me or do the planets seem like they are starting to align for something interesting?
