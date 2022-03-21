BMW iX Bites More CGI Peterbilt Semi Than It Can Chew, Morphs to “PeterBimmer”

German premium automobile carmaker BMW has taken some quirky styling decisions lately. And not even diehard fans can take a defensive stance other than commenting they have been a little “questionable.” Still, they did not cross into Class 8 territory.
Unlike its archenemy Mercedes-Benz or several other luxury rivals like Volvo, the Bavarians have nothing to do with medium- and heavy-duty trucks. They also want nothing to do with anything sporting the “truck” moniker, unlike their competitors from Audi, it seems. Naturally, that means we are dealing here with the highly imaginative iX creation of an automotive pixel master.
Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, continues to impress us for all the wrong reasons. Or is he just BMW-ironical? This is a mystery that will probably remain unresolved, especially considering this CGI expert’s fulminant pace of churning out digital projects. Since we last saw his work, there have been no less than 28 new entries!
He is probably one of those prolific authors who might think quantity beats quality every given CGI day. Alas, tucked among a myriad of abominations, there are a few hidden gems. Well, this one is not exactly trying to paper over the cracks, considering that we are dealing with a BMW iX Peterbilt Class 8 heavy-duty truck mashup! And it is not like we have not seen other digital truck projects before.
Some time ago, there was even one that mixed a totally oversized BMW M3/M4 grille with the ballistic looks of a pixelated Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck but this new one looks even more outrageous. It might be due to the polemic-inducing BMW iX styling, or it may have to do with the headlight “six-pack.” Though, perhaps, it is all because haste is never good, and this CGI project sure looks like something that is still a hideous work in progress.
Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, continues to impress us for all the wrong reasons. Or is he just BMW-ironical? This is a mystery that will probably remain unresolved, especially considering this CGI expert’s fulminant pace of churning out digital projects. Since we last saw his work, there have been no less than 28 new entries!
He is probably one of those prolific authors who might think quantity beats quality every given CGI day. Alas, tucked among a myriad of abominations, there are a few hidden gems. Well, this one is not exactly trying to paper over the cracks, considering that we are dealing with a BMW iX Peterbilt Class 8 heavy-duty truck mashup! And it is not like we have not seen other digital truck projects before.
Some time ago, there was even one that mixed a totally oversized BMW M3/M4 grille with the ballistic looks of a pixelated Freightliner Cascadia semi-truck but this new one looks even more outrageous. It might be due to the polemic-inducing BMW iX styling, or it may have to do with the headlight “six-pack.” Though, perhaps, it is all because haste is never good, and this CGI project sure looks like something that is still a hideous work in progress.