Virtual Ford Expedition Nite Turns 3-Door SUV Inspired by 1990s Bronco and F-150

What happens when a virtual automotive artist likes one of his/her creations so much that it gives them innovative ideas? They materialize them in the most enticing ways, of course.
Back in the early 1990s, when Blue Oval fans were just getting prepared for the F-150 and Bronco turnovers from eighth- to ninth generation and fourth- to the fifth iteration, they also got a special treat in the form of the exclusive Nite appearance package. And that was enough to spark a little cult following, it seems.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, recently imagined a subtly tweaked variant of the unique Ford Bronco White Lightning “that was created for the president of Ford’s primary ad agency back in the day.” He did not deploy anything too obvious, just somewhat of a lower suspension setup, removal of the rear spare tire, as well as a new “Lightning” decal placement complete with beefier doorsteps.
However, the digital project (also embedded below) did attract a lot of attention from the channel’s patrons. And some of them were quick to ask the author if there was any chance his next virtual iteration would involve the recreation of the 1992 Ford Bronco Nite Edition. Well, the pixel master was eager to answer the call, sort of. But instead of just taking the sixth-generation, reinvented Bronco, and making it a Nite, he did come up with his twist.
So, instead, the CGI expert decided to go with something that is more akin to the idea of a three-door SUV instead of the 2-Door/4-Door Bronco. Thus, he digitally chopped off the wheelbase of the mighty, full-size T3 platform-based Ford Expedition. We have no idea if this version still kept the three-row seat placement, but it sure looks like something that would also pay homage to the 1991/1992 F-150 Nite, not just to the aforementioned 1992 Ford Bronco Nite Edition!
