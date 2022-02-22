Digital Kenworth Concept Becomes the Supercar Carrier of Truck-Lover Dreams

Medium-duty (class 5-7) and heavy-duty (class 8) trucks are hardly the most entertaining commercial vehicles. However, there are some cool exceptions. Including some packing a Kenworth twist.
For example, we have seen the Kenworth Truck Company make a zero-emission splash at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. There, it debuted its all-electric class 8 heavy-duty hauler that has plenty of torque and enough range to go from CES to California on a single charge.
Over across the quarter-mile realm, there are also such things as heavy-duty truck drag races. And Kenworths with more power than exotic hypercars are not at all a rare occurrence. Or their uncanny ability to seemingly bend the laws of physics. It's all for plain old straight-line acceleration fun, of course.
So, how about a Kenworth that not just hauls your supercar collection around the country but also looks the part? The virtual artist better known as Carmstyledesign on social media has a slightly different project than what we are used to. This is because on this occasion it is not about a classic muscle car restomod or an exotic, slammed widebody hypercar.
Instead, what we see here is a Kenworth concept truck that has the looks of a supercar. Probably still able to carry a 40-ton cargo setup (we have his ‘67 Mustang and 2022 Tesla Plaid widebody in mind, among others), this project truck is both outrageously styled and presumably fast. At least as far as the video embedded below is concerned.
Now, it is entirely safe to say that we are dealing with something that is merely wishful thinking. However, it is always great to see someone – especially an imaginative pixel master – go out of their comfort zone. And this Kenworth concept truck clearly is a major jump from cars and normal full-size pickup trucks...
