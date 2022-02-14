Tesla Model S Plaid “1000” Comes From a Virtually Slammed, Fast Widebody Realm

While it may have sounded more of the same, it turns out Tesla’s Plaid is quite different from prior Model S versions. Hence the incredible performance exhibited at and around dragstrips, among other venues.
Sure, once the aftermarket realm takes over, even nine-second Tesla Plaids have nothing on custom land rockets. So, when one cannot conquer them, it is easier to join forces with them. And we have slowly, but steadily, started witnessing a stream of bespoke Model S Plaid creations.
Both in the real world, as well as across the virtual realm. Case in point. The pixel master better known as Carmstyledesign on social media has another contemporary project this time around, complete with alternate-shade siblings. So, after the recent string of classic legends and a Chevy Silverado “Rhino” carrying around a crimson 1967 Ford Mustang restomod on a matching-red CGI trailer, here is also a Plaid concept.
Nicknamed the Tesla Model S Plaid “1000” concept, this digital creation comes with siblings. As always, the CGI expert does not give us just an Instagram hero or a mere YouTube thunderbolt. Instead, the virtual artist has cooked up a complete package across the social media realms. And it comes with different shades, just in case the blue berserker was not everyone’s cup of tea.
So, embedded below, there is a subtle, gray Tesla Plaid “1000” for Insta fans, whereas YT enthusiasts get a double dose of EV madness. In blue and electric lime. And also complete with futuristic, slammed, and widebody traits. The author’s signature CGI styling is prevalent with this one as well. As such, we did not get caught by surprise when noticing some of the cool details, like the turbine-style deep-dish aftermarket wheels.
Even better, the blue Plaid “1000” hero has been rendered in motion. And enjoys a solitary outing on a deserted highway, seemingly accelerating all its zero-emission ponies towards a virtual session of far-away canyon carving...
