Having officially made its debut last year, the all-new 2023 Nissan Z has finally lowered its roof, giving its digital occupants tan lines on the go, because in case you haven’t figured it out, it doesn’t exist outside the CGI realm.
Sketched out by SugarDesign_1 on Instagram, who spent time on the car, coming up with no less than six renderings that show it from as many angles, the Z Cabrio looks even more appealing than its fixed-roof sibling.
Retaining its styling up to the A-pillars, including the whole front end, with the wide grille, LED headlights, and a rather long hood, it provides an open-top experience, with the roof folding down in a dedicated compartment behind the seats.
Its occupants would be protected in the event of a belly-up situation by the rollover bars and reinforced front windscreen frame, and their hair won’t be messed up by the wind, as the rendering artist has also imagined it with a small deflector.
Moving further back, we can see that the trunk lid has become even smoother and that the shape of the taillights, bumper, positioning of the exhaust pipes, and basically everything else soldiers on from the real car. The final touch represents the orange paint finish, contrasted by the black accents that can also be seen on the multi-spoke wheels. The same dark shade dominates the cabin too, whose design hasn’t been changed at all.
While the quoted artist was busy rearranging the pixels of Nissan’s new sports car, the automaker has started accepting pre-orders for it in Canada. The model is offered in three trim levels, including manual and automatic versions of the Sport and Performance, and a Proto Spec Edition that can only be had from dealers. Powering the entire range is a twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6, rated at 400 hp and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque, hooked up to a six-speed manual or a nine-speed automatic transmission.
