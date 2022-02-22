2024 Ford Bronco Sport EV Digitally Turns Sustainable Retro Little Off-Roader

Like many other automotive pixel masters, this channel’s owner also oozes personality. With lots of electrons floating around the behind-the-scenes making-of transformations, as of late.
Unlike certain CGI experts, we have no real-world name for the virtual artist better known as SRK Designs on social media. Still, the author’s work is enough to get to know the persona, as well. And this pixel master certainly is not at all discriminative, as we see him/her take care of virtually anything.
From pickup trucks that never came to be until future EVs, anything goes. The latter do get a lot of primetime as of late, it seems. With the occasional pickup truck twist, as well. Anyway, after a series of luxury ideas that range from borderline impossible (revived Lambo Espada) to just a whisker away from being completely official (2023 Porsche Macan EV or 2024 Ram EV), now it is time for something different.
Something that might be eagerly adopted by the masses, if real. A 2024 Ford Bronco Sport EV. Yes, just like the author says, this is “not the Bronco you imagined.” But it is also very possible to be the next course of action for Detroit’s Blue Oval. Especially considering the success of its Mustang Mach-E, as well as the powertrains of Bronco Sport’s siblings.
Right now, the latter is still playing exclusively for team ICE with a couple of turbocharged 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter EcoBoost mills. But its Ford Escape SUV brother from the same platform mother is already available with hybrid and PHEV options. And their unibody compact pickup truck companion, the 2022 Maverick, is also electrified as a standard perk.
With all that in mind, it is not that hard to imagine Ford would one day make a zero-emission Bronco Sport act as the retro-styled off-road-focused counterpart to the urban-dwelling Mustang Mach-E. As for the changes bestowed upon this unofficial creation... Well, let us just say that beauty is always in the eye of the beholder!
