Chevy Silverado “Rhino” Has 1967 Mustang Restomod on Matching Red CGI Trailer

Some people live a purist GM, FoMoCo, or Mopar life without any inflection. Others like to dabble in between and do not mind when mixing up the occasional Chevy with a Blue Oval. Both in real life and across the virtual realm.
Sure, Ford/Chevy mashups are not unheard of. A rare 1963 Ford F-100 Unibody might have a slammed attitude and LS-swapped patina high-performance. In the real world. Or perhaps an original Chevy Camaro mashed with a Fox Body third-generation Ford Mustang might want to look beyond DTM outrageous. If only it wasn’t for its virtual attire...
But how about a modern-vintage take on the matter? One that sees a virtual artist indiscriminately giving us the matching red Chevy and Ford that would naturally get our hearts pumping a lot faster... if ever real. Unfortunately, at least for those who feel this pair would be right up their trailering alley, these are merely wishful thinking.
They have arrived together courtesy of the pixel master better known as carmstyledesign1 on social media. The CGI expert has presented us with a very crimson assembly. But do not get fooled. These are not squeaky fresh creations. Instead, as far as we can tell, these are just repainted heroes of digital creations past.
That is not an issue in our digital rule book, though. If we are not mistaken, the brash Chevy Silverado build is called “Rhino.” And in the past showcased itself as a teal or silver digital build with lots of beefy traits. And some hidden (sometimes in plain sight) crimson details.
The unnamed 1967 Ford Mustang is a slammed widebody restomod that mixed S550 cues with a trace of C8 Corvette. And judging by the way prices keep growing for these vintage-modern stars, it’s no wonder that owners might want to have them secured on trailers in between track, event, and show apparitions. And, even better, they both look prepared for some virtual canyon carving...
