Fiat Audi Multipla R8 Mashup Is a CGI Transformation That Might Never Be Unseen

Over the years of covering digital car art, we have noticed trends. Some virtual automotive authors like to brew slowly and deliver stunning work. Others dabble in between fast and slow, with balanced results. And a few are more than prolific.
For example, Jim – the pixel master better known as jlord8 on social media, is like a cuckoo clock. He gives us something to marvel at on a regular, daily basis. Some of his fans might not be impressed with everything he produces, but we have to say, he is miles away from the work of another hasty CGI expert.
Henry Andrews, the virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, has an incredibly prolific digital imagination when it comes to mashups. Since we last checked out a virtual project, the “Polecat” Volkswagen Polo Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, he came up with no less than 37 other mashups. All in just four days!
That is seriously impressive, though not exactly from a positive standpoint. Most of the creations are simple, rushed CGI jobs. Sure, some of them are funny, like the green Lamborghini Huracan x Holden Maloo Ute that would have been great for 2022’s St. Patrick’s Day.
Others may be unintentionally ironic, such as the classic Ford Mustang that was blended with a Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, or the Jeep CJ-5 x Mazda CX-5 and the list could go on. Unfortunately, many of them are only plain atrocious. And the count is even larger than what belongs in the former two categories.
Naturally, there is also one idea that sweeps the abomination crown with absolute ease. That would be the very recent Fiat Audi Multipla R8 supercar minivan! No need to take our word for granted, as we also tucked inside the gallery all the other projects we just discussed, including the distant, second-place pursuer, an Aero Mopar Dodge Daytona Honda Civic Si!
