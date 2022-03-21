After Google Maps, Apple’s Navigation App Goes Down as Well

Last week, Google suffered a mysterious outage that caused Google Maps to become unavailable all over the world for several hours, causing havoc for so many people.
Google Maps isn’t only used by people like you and me for navigation but also by other services and platforms out there that rely on its APIs to provide users with detailed mapping data.
And this is why such downtime is critical for the entire world, not only for users who rely on Google Maps to find a specific address.
Today, another high-profile navigation app went down for no clear reason. It was Apple Maps, Apple’s very own rival to Google Maps, and available on all the company’s platforms.
However, Apple Maps didn’t go down alone but together with many other services, including the App Store, Find My, the iTunes Store, and several iCloud systems. Apple Music also became unavailable, and so did Podcasts.
Apple confirmed the problems in an update on its status page, but on the other hand, no information was provided about the cause of the whole thing.
After nearly two hours, Apple managed to restore all of its services, including Apple Maps, so in theory, everything should be working properly at the time of press.
As for the problems that the downtime recorded by Apple Maps has caused to the world, don’t expect the impact to be as big as in the case of Google Maps. However, as it happened when Google’s platform was knocked offline, there are plenty of services out there that rely on Apple Maps for mapping data, so in theory, all of them went down during the outage as well.
Just like Google, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker hasn’t shared any information regarding the cause of the downtime, so for now, we should just be happy everything is working as expected. All services relying on Apple Maps should also be up and running as well.
