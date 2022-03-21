Give It a Kidney Grille, and the 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga Could Pass as a BMW

More on this:

1 2023 Ford Escape Spied in Europe as the Facelifted Kuga, Looks Less Focused If You Ask Us

2 2023 Ford Escape Gets Dressed in a Vignale Suit, Looks Like a Worthy Mazda CX-5 Rival

3 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga Unofficially Imagined Earlier Than One Needs To Anticipate

4 2023 Ford Escape Spied in Europe as the Kuga Facelift With BMW-Like Headlights

5 Ford Escape ST Performance Model Suggested by Chief Engineer