Give It a Kidney Grille, and the 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga Could Pass as a BMW

The facelifted Ford Escape/Kuga has unofficially shed the fake skin using a big dose of Photoshop, previewing its refreshed design for the 2023 model year.
Shared by the peeps at Kolesa, the renderings were based on spy shots, hence the very realistic approach, and for the most part, the compact crossover is expected to look pretty much like this once it breaks cover, probably in a few months’ time.
Compared to its predecessor, the 2023 Ford Escape/Kuga has smaller headlights, with a DRL signature similar to that of modern BMWs. Featuring the corporate logo in the middle, the grille sits further up, meeting the new hood on the upper part, and is flanked by the side trim, with incorporated fog lamps. Further down, the central air intake has been significantly widened.
Since this is a mid-cycle refresh and not a new generation, the profile soldiers on unchanged. The wheels in these digital illustrations carry over from the scooped testers, and out back, the vehicle has new taillights, bumper, and diffuser. The ‘Kuga’ or ‘Escape’ name, depending on the market, still sits in the middle of the tailgate, below the Ford badge, and above the rear license plate holder.
Be it officially or unofficially, the cockpit has yet to open up to the camera, yet it appears that the Dearborn company updated the dashboard panel, giving it a new infotainment system that sits further down. Besides this, it might feature new upholstery and trim, and this is where the car firm will probably draw the line.
In all likelihood, the entire powertrain family will be retained, though some of them could be updated in order to burn less fuel and be less polluting. This is what we think anyway, as Ford has done a good job at keeping these details a secret so far.
