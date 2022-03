2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Is One Pricey Roadster, Starts at €158,240.25 in Germany

kW

Both versions of the car pack a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8 , producing 476 ps (469 hp / 350) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the lesser version, which needs 3.9 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. The punchier model boasts 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) and is three-tenths of a second quicker.Top speed is rated at 295, and 315 kph (183-196 mph), respectively, and the average fuel consumption is 12.2-13.0 l/100 km (19.3-18.1 mpg-US) in the SL 55, and 12.5-13.0 l/100 km (18.8-18.1 mpg-US) in the SL 63. The more powerful variant is 20 kg (44 lbs) heavier than the current entry-level, tipping the scales at 1,970 kg (4,343 lbs), and it emits 294-282 g/km of CO2, up from 294-277 g/km of CO2 in the base flavor.Some of the standard gear includes the dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. A multi-link front suspension, with five control arms, and a five-link design at the rear, is on deck too, and so is the active rear-wheel steering. TheRide Control is optional in the SL 55 and standard in the SL 63, and the models ride on 19- and 20-inch wheels, respectively, with many others being available at an extra cost.A host of paint finishes, three roof color variants, and the usual AMG Aerodynamics, AMG Carbon, AMG Chrome, AMG Night, and AMG Night II Packages can be specified to the all-new SL, which features a folding ragtop, in case you forgot, and has a 2+2 seating configuration.