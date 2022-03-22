2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Is One Pricey Roadster, Starts at €158,240.25 in Germany

Curious how much the all-new 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL costs? Well, wonder no more, because the Affalterbach brand has started accepting orders for the roadster in Germany, which can be had from €158,240.25 (equal to $174,647) in the SL 55 configuration, and €187,097.75 ($206,496) for the SL 63.
Both versions of the car pack a bi-turbo 4.0-liter V8, producing 476 ps (469 hp / 350 kW) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) of torque in the lesser version, which needs 3.9 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill. The punchier model boasts 585 ps (577 hp / 430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) and is three-tenths of a second quicker.
Top speed is rated at 295, and 315 kph (183-196 mph), respectively, and the average fuel consumption is 12.2-13.0 l/100 km (19.3-18.1 mpg-US) in the SL 55, and 12.5-13.0 l/100 km (18.8-18.1 mpg-US) in the SL 63. The more powerful variant is 20 kg (44 lbs) heavier than the current entry-level, tipping the scales at 1,970 kg (4,343 lbs), and it emits 294-282 g/km of CO2, up from 294-277 g/km of CO2 in the base flavor.
Some of the standard gear includes the dual-clutch nine-speed automatic transmission and 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. A multi-link front suspension, with five control arms, and a five-link design at the rear, is on deck too, and so is the active rear-wheel steering. The AMG Ride Control is optional in the SL 55 and standard in the SL 63, and the models ride on 19- and 20-inch wheels, respectively, with many others being available at an extra cost.
A host of paint finishes, three roof color variants, and the usual AMG Aerodynamics, AMG Carbon, AMG Chrome, AMG Night, and AMG Night II Packages can be specified to the all-new SL, which features a folding ragtop, in case you forgot, and has a 2+2 seating configuration.
