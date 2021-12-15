Match Your Brand-New Mercedes-AMG SL With a Tailor-Made Luggage Set

Mercedes-AMG and Santoni, an Italian leather goods manufacturer, have been collaborating on various pieces for many years now, and they have teamed up once more to launch a luggage set for the new generation SL.
Comprising a beauty case, a weekender, and a backpack, the tailor-made luggage set perfectly fits the boot of the roadster. It’s available in three different colors, sienna brown, black, and red pepper, sports a ‘Santoni for AMG’ logo and uses the same Nappa leather found on the seats of the car.
According to the automaker, the backpack measures 36x18x41 cm (14.2x7.1x16.1 in), has a separate compartment for better organization, two-way zip, and adjustable carrying straps. At 63x28x35 cm (24.8x11x13.8 in), the weekender is said to offer enough space for a multi-day trip (unless you’re my better half), and the zipped beauty case measures 28x11x16 cm (11x4.3x6.3 in). All of them are available, as a complete set or separately, and will be shipped 12 weeks after placing the order.
“The new Mercedes-AMG SL offers the highest level of comfort and quality, and combines this with inspiring sportiness,” said the brand’s Chairman of the Board of Management, Philipp Schiemer. “This makes it the ideal automotive companion for those occasional escapes from the daily routine – and the customized Santoni luggage set is the perfect matching lifestyle accessory. With the new SL, as with the Santoni collection, stylish luxury meets perfect craftsmanship.”
Unveiled almost two months ago, with pricing to be announced, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL continues the model’s tradition and, more importantly, it retains the V8 firepower. In the 55 and 63 versions, the bi-turbo 4.0-liter engine is good for 469 hp and 577 hp respectively, rocketing the more agile variant to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.6 seconds from a standstill.
It boasts new design inside and out, a folding ragtop, rear-axle steering, Active Ride Control with active hydraulic anti-roll stabilization, and more space in the trunk. Those sitting behind the wheel have six driving modes to choose from, such as the Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+, Individual, and Race, standard in the SL 63, and optional in the SL 55, included in the AMG Dynamic Plus Package.
