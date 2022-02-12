2022 Mercedes-AMG SL With Manhart Upgrade Package Cranks Out 789 HP

Originally specialized in all things BMW M, the peeps at Manhart embraced other marques over the company’s three-decade history of performance upgrades. Based in Wuppertal, the German tuner’s latest project is the SL 800 R that designates 800 metric ponies from a V8.
The 789-hp roadster is complemented by more than 738 pound-feet (1,000 Nm) of torque, which is ludicrous in every respect for a gasoline-fed mill with no hybrid assistance. Manhart’s upgrade package consists of a new set of turbochargers, a carbon-fiber intake system, and more intercooling.
The engine control unit’s software hasn’t been forgotten either. Manhart doesn’t mention any mods for the Mercedes-AMG Speedshift MCT, a nine-speed transmission that integrates a clutch pack rather than a traditional auto’s torque converter. The MCT uses a wet start-off clutch that enables a quick response that can’t be matched by a torque converter.
Concave One wheels featuring a double-spoke design only add to the visual drama of the SL with gold stripes and black for the base color. The black-and-gold theme gives the exterior an ominous look that suits the Super Leicht very well. Speaking of Super Leicht, the R232 is anything but that because it weighs a whopping 1,950 kg (4,299 lb) in its standard spec.
Lowered for good measure, the SL 800 R seals the deal with a windshield banner. What’s more, the tuner also highlights “additional options to refine the interior, exterior, and technical aspects of the vehicle."
If you prefer your SL purely stock, there are two variants to choose from: the 55 and 63. Both are gifted with the M177 engine, which differs from the M178 in the GT by adopting a wet-sump lubrication system. The next-gen GT, which is based on the R232 and due for the 2023 model year, will also feature this wet-sump mill that flaunts a hot-vee layout for the turbochargers.
