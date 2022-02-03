Manhart Makes the BMW 740d Thirstier, Gives It 399 HP to Play With

BMW is on the verge of retiring the current 7 Series, replacing it with a new generation. However, that did not stop Manhart from tuning the one that's about to bite the dust, and it’s not exactly in the range-topping gasoline variant either.
If you paid attention to the title, then you know that this luxury sedan sports a diesel powertrain under the hood. The 3.0-liter straight-six unit is normally good for 320 ps (315 hp / 235 kW) and 680 Nm (502 lb-ft) of torque, yet with the tuner’s ECU remapping and upgraded turbo, it now has 405 ps (399 hp / 298 kW) and 790 Nm (583 lb-ft) on tap.
Manhart did not say anything about the enhanced 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) time, yet with the stock 740d xDrive needing a little over 5 seconds, it has probably dropped under the 5-second mark. Top speed is normally capped at 250 kph (155 mph). To better cope with the extra oomph, the company has also upgraded the eight-speed automatic transmission, and rather surprisingly for a modern-day tuning job, the exhaust system has remained untouched.
Most of the tuner’s projects sport the typical gold livery on the outside, and this 740d xDrive makes no exception. The body is also adorned with the new logos, and contributing to the makeover are the new front apron and trunk lid spoiler. Rounding off the updates are the new alloy wheels, 10x22 inches at the front, and 11x22 inches at the rear, shod in 265/30 and 295/25 tires respectively. These fit the arches quite nicely, and helping them align with the body are the 15 mm (0.6 in) H&R spacers.
Depending on the budget and what the customer has in mind, Manhart can take care of other aspects of the car too, including the braking system, and the cockpit in this case, with the latter being available for retrimming in various upholstery options and shades.
