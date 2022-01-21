2023 Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe Makes Spy Photo Debut

Developed from the ground up on a lightweight aluminum space frame with a self-supporting structure, the 2022 model year Mercedes-AMG SL roadster will be joined by the 2023 model year Mercedes-AMG GT fixed-head coupe in due time. Spied by the carparazzi while cold-weather testing near the Arctic Circle, this mule is unsettling in two ways.
First and foremost, it’s barely different from the Super Leicht in terms of exterior design. But on the other hand, one has to wonder how many changes are possible given that generalized hardpoints are shared. Let’s pretend this doesn’t matter because the SL is a good-looking car. Be that as it may, those round exhaust finishers are shared with the six-cylinder 43 and 53 versions of the GT 4-Door Coupe that’s actually a five-door liftback.
Our spy photographers didn’t mention what kind of exhaust noises they’ve heard while snapping these pics. Regardless of that, you shouldn’t be surprised to find six- and even four-cylinder mills under the hood.
Every automaker with a presence in Europe needs to cut emissions by a tremendous margin because the European Commission will fine the hell out of them. Automakers have to average 95 grams of carbon dioxide per kilometer fleetwide. Anything over that is fined 95 euros per g/km of target exceedance multiplied by the number of automobiles sold that year.
That’s why the C-Class and GLC-Class have both switched to four-cylinder engine lineups. The AMG C 63 and GLC 63 will be four-cylinder PHEV affairs with a simply ridiculous 653 metric ponies in boost mode.
Believed to be codenamed C192 because the SL is dubbed R232, the long-awaited replacement for the C190 will also feature hot-vee V8 engine options. It’s also worth mentioning the switch from a transaxle dual-clutch tranny to the AMG Speedshift MCT multi-clutch transmission. Oh, and one more thing: the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system is on the menu as well.
