BMW M8 Competition Manhart MH8 800 Combines Performance Upgrade With Showy Exterior

Repainted matte blue and supplemented with an off-center racing stripe on the passenger side of the hood and rear trunk lid, the Manhart MH8 800 in the photo gallery is chassis number five of a limited run of ten vehicles.MH8 stands for Manhart and 8 Series while 800 merely approximates the force-fed V8 engine’s output. Based in Wuppertal, the German tuner has extracted 823 PS (812 horsepower) and 1,070 Nm (789 pound-feet) of torque with the help of upgrades for the turbochargers, intercooler, air intake, and exhaust system. Now made from stainless steel, the exhaust system culminates in 100-millimeter tailpipes beautified with carbon-fiber tips.Manhart has also deleted the gasoline particulate filter to improve the V8 engine’s burble, and the aural pleasure is further improved by race-spec downpipes without catalytic converters. In other words, the aftermarket exhaust isn’t legal due to Europe’s CO2 emissions and noise regulations.Spruced up with blue-painted Manhart Spider wheels that measure 10.5 by 21 inches up front and 11.5 by 21 inches out back, the MH8 800 wears 275/30 ZR21 and 295/30Z R21 rubber shoes from Pirelli. Lowered onadjustable springs, the go-faster M8 Competition brings the point home with a blacked-out grille, GTR hood louvers, a deep-chined spoiler made from carbon fiber, extended side skirts, and a carbon-fiber rear diffuser.The interior hasn’t been forgotten either. Retrimmed in Alcantara, the steering wheel integrates a carbon-fiber trim in blue and gloss finishes. In terms of pricing, well, let's just say that it's a lot of dough. If you insist, the upgraded powerplant, exhaust, and beefed-up automatic transmission will set you back €16,386.55, which means $18,505 at current rates.