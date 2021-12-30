Manhart's BMW X6 M Competition Doesn't Honor the Horsepower

The new-gen BMW X6 is far from being the prettiest coupe crossover out there, so we’d expect tuning companies, or some of them at least, to try and make it more digestible. However, Manhart does not care about this part at all, so they almost pulled a Mansory on it.
Case in point, meet the MHX6 700, a vehicle that sports a little too much forged carbon, if you ask us. It has a new front splitter, grille, side skirts, diffuser, two-piece rear wing, and side mirror casings, all of which came from the aftermarket world.
Sitting 30 mm (1.2 in) closer to the ground than the stock BMW X6 M Competition, on which it is based, the MHX6 700 has 11x23-inch satin black wheels, with gold accents, shod in 315/25 tires. The typical Manhart decal set decorates the black body, contributing to the look-at-me styling, and the tuner’s logo has replaced the Munich firm’s roundel on the hood.
An eight-piece kit has made its way inside, with the fiber composite material being used for the steering wheel and paddle shifters. Elsewhere, it has additional forged carbon trim and new Manhart-branded floor mats.
With Manhart’s MHtronik auxiliary control unit, or a simple ECU remap, as well as a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control and 100-mm (4-in) tailpipes, available in carbon or ceramic coating, the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine has become punchier. The tuner states that it now produces 730 ps (720 hp / 537 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft) of torque.
That is a significant boost over the stock X6 M Competition, which has 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) bouncing off the walls. Without any outside intervention, the super crossover can do the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.8 seconds, maxing out at 250 kph (155 mph).
