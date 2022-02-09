Tuned BMW X5 M Competition Can Bully Supercars All Day, Every Day

autoevolution
Modern-day super SUVs can give previous generation supercars a run for their money, and the BMW X5 M Competition is just one example.
Rocking a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine, it has 625 ps (616 hp / 460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque on tap. The naught to 100 kph (0-62 mph) sprint is a 3.8-second affair, and flat-out, it can do 180 mph (290 kph) when had with the optional M Driver’s Pack, or 155 mph (250 kph) without it.

Thus, no one can say that the latest X5 M Competition is slow, but even so, Manhart decided that there is room for improvement. Thus, with their MHtronik auxiliary control unit, or ECU remapping, as well as a stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, otherwise available with racing downpipes, the German high-rider boasts an even more impressive 730 ps (720 hp / 537 kW) and 900 Nm (664 lb-ft).

There’s no word on the actual performance of the tuned super SUV, but besides sporting more power, it also has other upgrades, such as the H&R springs that bring the body closer to the ground. The vehicle sits on 10.5x22-inch satin black concave wheels, wrapped in 295/30 tires, and the enhanced design is also defined by the carbon fiber body kit.

The latter comprises the new hood with air intakes, chin attachment, two-piece side sills, new side mirror casings, diffuser, and two-piece roof spoiler. The black bodywork has been adorned by the typical gold Manhart decals, which can be seen at both ends, on the front windscreen, and on the wheels.

Inside, this fast Bimmer has embroidered floor mats, carbon fiber steering wheel spoke trim, and paddle shifters made of the same lightweight material. To find out how much it’d cost to make your X5 M Competition look and drive like this, you will have to reach out to the tuner.
