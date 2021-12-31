Manhart’s “MHX6 700” Tuning Kit Takes the BMW X6 M Competition to New Heights

More than 30 years have passed since Manhart Performance was established in the populous city of Wuppertal, where they still operate today. Aiming to “satisfy the needs of individualists who do not want to settle for the normal,” Manhart’s illustrious automotive connoisseurs make absolutely no compromises on their quest to deliver an extraordinary tuning package for your ride.
At first, the company used to specialize solely in modifying M-branded BMWs, but their skillset had since evolved to encompass the likes of several automakers, German or otherwise. Wuppertal’s aftermarket experts complete every step of the customization process in-house, from paintwork and interior adjustments to the fabrication of high-end exhaust systems and snazzy carbon fiber body kits.
A couple of weeks ago, my colleague introduced you to a modified Audi RS Q8 (aka “RQ800”) with plenty of oomph below its hood, though that’s just one of many Manhart-bred entities we’ve looked at in the past. While we’re on the topic of majestic SUVs, we’ll take the liberty of presenting this tuner’s take on the BMW X6 M Competition.
The X6 to go from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.3 hair-raising ticks.
The Bimmer can run the quarter-mile in a staggering 11.6 seconds at 120 mph (193 kph), which is rather impressive for a car whose curb weight is rated at 5,209 pounds (2,363 kilograms). Now, there’s no word on how Manhart’s tuning treatment affects these numbers, but we do know that BMW’s colossus has been dialed to 730 PS (720 hp) and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of twist.
In order to achieve this, the Germans can either remap the standard ECU or install an auxiliary MHtronik control module. The whole ordeal is accompanied by a new stainless-steel exhaust with electronically-actuated valves and quad carbon- or ceramic-coated tailpipes. Additionally, one may opt for race-spec downpipes and a cat delete, but this setup is obviously not road-legal. Although the specific details aren't clear, Manhart says the power bump can also be paired with higher-spec brakes.
The SUV look even tougher.
At the front end, the AWD behemoth received a sporty splitter lip and groovy embellishments around the grille, while the flanks have been adorned with custom side skirts and mirror caps. Down south, there’s a beefy rear diffuser with built-in LED lighting and a two-piece spoiler, along with angular inserts around the side vents.
The carbon fiber sorcery continues inside the cabin, where Manhart added paddle shifters and an assortment of forged composite frills, as well as handsome floor mats. As far as pricing goes, the cost of this package (dubbed “MHX6 700”) will only be disclosed upon request, so feel free to make your way to the tuner’s official website if you’re interested.
