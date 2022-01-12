Mat Watson Says the New Mercedes-AMG SL Is Sharper Than the Bentley Continental GT

AMG just made a bold statement in the automotive world - the Mercedes-AMG SL. Like pulling a rabbit out of a hat, Mercedes-AMG has redefined the SL-Class forever. It is no longer the Mercedes-Benz SL-Class anymore, but the Mercedes AMG SL-Class. The 2022 model defines automotive perfection and a reaffirmation that AMG is king in these streets.
The 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL comes with a smoother, softer shape, retaining the originally extended hood of its predecessors. It’s less boxy, curvier, and more aerodynamic.
Following this game-changing sportscar from the back, you’ll notice its sleek taillights. Over 50 mph (80 kph), a retractable spoiler will pop up, changing up to four different positions depending on your fast it is going.
The SL comes with mean-looking headlights, a Panamericana grille, vents, and power budges on the hood for an aggressive look. It has the same number of vanes in the grille as the 300 SL racer from 1952.
Like the exterior, the interior feels very sporty. It comes with cool AC ducts, steering wheel, metal gear selector paddles, and dials. AMG used pressed aluminum for the chassis, while in areas that needed reinforcement, they used cast aluminum.
Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox. The SL 55 puts out 476 HP and 700 Nm of torque. It can do 0 to 62 mph (100 kph) in 3.9-seconds.
The Mercedes-AMG SL 63, on the other hand, makes 585 HP and 800 Nm of torque. It will do the 0 to 62 mph in 3.6-seconds.
Driving under 37 mph, the AMG SL can take the roof down in 15 seconds. On the highway, Watson notices there’s a bit of buffeting even with the wind deflector up.
It’s not the tightest turning car, with a turning circle of 12.8 meters. When cruising down the road, the 9-speed switches sublimely, and you hardly notice the gears.
Sport Mode grips the road perfectly and keeps the car perfectly flat through the bends, and the steering is responsive. Based on Watson’s driving experience, the AMG SL feels sharper than a Bentley Continental GT but not as sharp as a Porsche 911 Turbo Convertible.
So, should you get the Mercedes-AMG SL? Watson thinks you should shortlist it. It is a desirable drop-top sports car.
