2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Goes Skinny Dipping in New Teasers, Will Debut Later Today

The roadster will be officially unveiled today at 10:00 a.m. EST (7:00 a.m. PDT / 16:00 CET), and to remind everyone about it, the company took to social media to release even more teasers.So, is there anything that we don’t know about it in the looks department? Considering that we’ve seen tons of spy shots, spy videos, teasers, and even leaked patent images , the answer is definitely no. Still, we will remind you, in case you forgot, that it sports an aggressive front end, inspired by the GT, Panamericana grille, sweptback headlights, flush-mounted door handles, active rear spoiler, and quad exhaust pipes.The cockpit of the 2022 SL was already shown, by Mercedes-themselves, earlier this year. To no one surprise, it has a new S-Class flair, big portrait-oriented infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, turbine-style air vents, fine leather upholstery, and high-end audio. For the first time in over three decades, the new-gen SL has a 2+2 seating arrangement. Another novelty represents the folding ragtop instead of a metal roof, and this move has made the car lighter and has also lowered the center of gravity.It appears that the new roadster, which will take on the likes of the open-top Porsche 911, will indeed feature a V8 engine . In all likelihood, it will be the omnipresent twin-turbo 4.0-liter unit, and if the latest reports are correct, then it will be offered in multiple stages of power. Topping it might be the powertrain from the AMG GT 63 E Performance, a plug-in hybrid with a combined 831 bhp, and lesser models are understood to feature four-pots. Six-cylinder mills will not be part of the offering, supposedly, though we will find out soon enough if that is indeed the case or not.