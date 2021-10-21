Mercedes-AMG to Reveal Next-Gen SL Roadster October 28th

On Thursday, October 29th, 2021, at 10 a.m. EST, the next generation of one of the most beloved German sports cars will unveil its latest and greatest newest generation. After eight years of getting to know the previous sixth-generation SL, we’re sad to see it go. But if rumors are to be believed, it won’t be as difficult of a departure as we first thought.
The latest press announcement by Mercedes-AMG detailed how the new SL launch taking place a week from today will be broadcast on Mercedes-Benz’s online media platform called ME Media.
At the launch, chief executive officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, Philipp Schiemer, and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG, will present the highlights of the iconic relaunched roadster.
The SL moniker dates back more than six decades, debuting in 1954 and giving us hero-worshiped models like the gullwing 300 SL. With such esteemed and famous heritage, Mercedes-AMG hopes to return to its roots with the upcoming seventh generation.
AMG will achieve this by sticking to the 2+2 seater convertible arrangement from which the original SL was based upon. But also by reverting from a metal folding hardtop as found on the sixth-gen SL and replacing it with a more traditional canvas roof as would have been found on SLs of old.
Even so, this is still a sports car launched in the 2020s, so the attempts to return to its classic roots will be balanced by the addition of a new all-wheel-drive system. The first of its kind ever fitted to an SL model, and also the latest in high end interior materials. Unlike SLs of the past, this new generation will be an AMG exclusive not found anywhere else in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.
No information is available as of yet about engine choices, pricing options, or a potential hardtop variant at this juncture. Given only seven days, that will all have changed. Stay tuned for our coverage of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, as we’ll tell you everything you need to know as soon as the unveiling concludes.
At the launch, chief executive officer of Mercedes-AMG GmbH, Philipp Schiemer, and Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Daimler AG, will present the highlights of the iconic relaunched roadster.
The SL moniker dates back more than six decades, debuting in 1954 and giving us hero-worshiped models like the gullwing 300 SL. With such esteemed and famous heritage, Mercedes-AMG hopes to return to its roots with the upcoming seventh generation.
AMG will achieve this by sticking to the 2+2 seater convertible arrangement from which the original SL was based upon. But also by reverting from a metal folding hardtop as found on the sixth-gen SL and replacing it with a more traditional canvas roof as would have been found on SLs of old.
Even so, this is still a sports car launched in the 2020s, so the attempts to return to its classic roots will be balanced by the addition of a new all-wheel-drive system. The first of its kind ever fitted to an SL model, and also the latest in high end interior materials. Unlike SLs of the past, this new generation will be an AMG exclusive not found anywhere else in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.
No information is available as of yet about engine choices, pricing options, or a potential hardtop variant at this juncture. Given only seven days, that will all have changed. Stay tuned for our coverage of the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL, as we’ll tell you everything you need to know as soon as the unveiling concludes.