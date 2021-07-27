2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spied, Just Don’t Call It a GT Roadster

Fully integrated into the Mercedes-AMG brand, the all-new SL is expected to be shown sometime this summer. Until that happens, though, our spies have snapped another prototype, with camouflage covering its front and rear ends.
Essentially an open-top version of the upcoming AMG GT Coupe, the 2022 SL will replace the GT Roadster, and will bring several novelties to the (somewhat) popular range.
For one, it will feature a folding rag top instead of the metal roof of its predecessors, and will also bring a four-seat layout after a three-decade hiatus.
The wide Panamericana grille with vertical slats is flanked by new LED headlights up front. The flush mounted door handles can clearly be seen on the new doors, and at the back, it has slim LED taillights and an active spoiler, as well as quad exhaust pipes coming out of the redesigned diffuser.
Mercedes-AMG has already opened up the cockpit of the all-new SL, revealing a design inspired by the AMG GT and new S-Class. It boasts big screens that are customizable, an 3D head-up display, ambient lighting, fine leather upholstery, turbine-shaped air vents, three-spoke multi-function steering wheel, premium audio, electrically adjustable seats with massage function, and several other gizmos.
However, keep in mind that some of these will be extras when the car goes on sale, probably toward the end of the year.
The chassis of the 2022 AMG SL is made of aluminum, magnesium, steel, and carbon composites, and the body is 50% stiffer compared to the AMG GT Roadster, which, in theory, will help it corner better.
The powertrain options are expected to include the usual inline-six and V8 gasoline units, mated to automatic transmissions and the brand’s 4Matic+ all-wheel drive system. Power wise, the flagship model has been rumored to arrive with in excess of 800 HP.
