2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Spied, Just Don’t Call It a GT Roadster

More on this:

1 All-New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Interior Revealed With Fancy New Hyperanalogue Dash

2 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Shows Off Panamericana Grille, Pop-Out Door Handles

3 Mercedes-Benz Confirms new AMG-Developed SL Roadster to be a 2+2, Porsche Rival

4 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL to Be a Sleek-Looking Beast of a Sports Car

5 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL – What We Know So Far About the Upcoming Legend