2022 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Shows Off Panamericana Grille, Pop-Out Door Handles

Confirmed to be developed by AMG rather than Mercedes-Benz, the R232 is the open-top cousin of the next-gen GT coupe. Spied in close proximity to the Nurburgring, this particular test mule features production-spec body panels, the Panamericana front grille, and pop-out door handles. 18 photos



The camouflaged prototype also integrates LED headlights and taillights, a quad-piped exhaust system with trapezoidal outlets, as well as active aerodynamics in the guise of an electronically-deployable rear spoiler. Mercedes- AMG may have confirmed a 2+2 layout, but the size of the rear quarter windows already makes me feel uncomfortable in the back.



Expected to enter production at the Bremen plant by the end of 2021, the R232 features a composite



It’s hard to tell if Mercedes-AMG will continue to utilize the Getrag-developed transaxle of the GT (and Ford GT), but regardless of transmission type, you can look forward to a selection of straight-six and eight-cylinder engines.



The most vanilla of them all should be the 3.0-liter SL 43, followed by the 53 and probably the 55 series. Higher still, the S 63 will be joined by at least one plug-in powertrain although rumor has it that Mercedes-AMG is developing two plug-in hybrid powertrains. They’re called 63 e and



