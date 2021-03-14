Mercedes-Benz Confirms new AMG-Developed SL Roadster to be a 2+2, Porsche Rival

We already know pretty much all there is to know about the seventh generation of the Mercedes-Benz SL Roadster, including the fact that it will no longer be a Mercedes-Benz.
For those who have been living under a rock that hasn’t been magically bestowed with Wi-Fi, the upcoming SL will be the third model lineup to only sport the Mercedes-AMG moniker after the GT and the GT Four-door Coupe, or fourth if you also include the now defunct SLS AMG.
That being said, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is being developed exclusively by AMG and will share its underpinnings with the second-generation GT, which is expected to be a 2-seat, much sportier version of the SL, and will come in both roadster and coupe form, just like the current one.
Yes, you’ve read that right, Mercedes has recently confirmed that the new SL is a 2+2 affair, which will make it a much more suitable rival for cars like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and, to a degree, even the BMW 8 Series Cabriolet.
For the first time in SL history, the new model will be available with all-wheel-drive, a necessary measure considering the outputs of the upcoming SL 63 and 73.
With that in mind, the model lineup will comprise the SL 43, SL 53 4Matic, SL 63 4Matic and SL 73 4Matic.
Speaking of outputs, another not as flamboyant premiere in the SL Roadster will be the inclusion of a four-cylinder engine under that long hood of the roadster.
All powertrains will be electrified using mild-hybrid 48-volt technology, with a super high-tech plug-in hybrid with Formula 1 technology and over 800 horsepower expected to provide motive power in the top of the range model.
While a traditional soft-top and AMG being in charge of development should, in theory, symbolize a return to form for the legendary roadster, the car has a lot of weight on its shoulders, and the 2022 model might be the final ICE-powered SL before a total switch to electric drive for the three-pointed star.
That being said, the 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL is being developed exclusively by AMG and will share its underpinnings with the second-generation GT, which is expected to be a 2-seat, much sportier version of the SL, and will come in both roadster and coupe form, just like the current one.
Yes, you’ve read that right, Mercedes has recently confirmed that the new SL is a 2+2 affair, which will make it a much more suitable rival for cars like the Porsche 911 Cabriolet and, to a degree, even the BMW 8 Series Cabriolet.
For the first time in SL history, the new model will be available with all-wheel-drive, a necessary measure considering the outputs of the upcoming SL 63 and 73.
With that in mind, the model lineup will comprise the SL 43, SL 53 4Matic, SL 63 4Matic and SL 73 4Matic.
Speaking of outputs, another not as flamboyant premiere in the SL Roadster will be the inclusion of a four-cylinder engine under that long hood of the roadster.
All powertrains will be electrified using mild-hybrid 48-volt technology, with a super high-tech plug-in hybrid with Formula 1 technology and over 800 horsepower expected to provide motive power in the top of the range model.
While a traditional soft-top and AMG being in charge of development should, in theory, symbolize a return to form for the legendary roadster, the car has a lot of weight on its shoulders, and the 2022 model might be the final ICE-powered SL before a total switch to electric drive for the three-pointed star.