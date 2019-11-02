autoevolution
 

2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Clay Model Gets Leaked Intentionally. Maybe

2 Nov 2019
It's not every day that Mercedes-Benz intentionally teases a future model via a short marketing video about design and concept cars, but this time it may have gone a little bit overboard.
Showcasing a visit to the Mercedes-Benz Design Headquarter in Sindelfingen by none other than Lewis Hamilton, the video in question is also intentionally shows what appears to be a ¼ scale clay model of a mysterious coupe.

Look closer and that coupe might actually be the second generation of the Mercedes-AMG GT, which is set to be officially unveiled sometime in the first half of 2021.

For those not in the know, Mercedes-Benz usually resorts to clay models after a selection of the first designs for a future model, so whatever this car is, its design has definitely advanced past the preliminary stages.

Definitely a two-door and a two-seater, despite the lack of door shut-lines on the clay model, a comically long front hood a short rear deck practically scream Mercedes-AMG GT. Several design features remind us of the Mercedes-AMG One, including the front end, side intakes behind the front wheels, the dropping line on the side window and the rear fascia.

The wheels, on the other hand, don't look very road-friendly, so the clay model might actually be a for the concept car that will preview the production model. In other words, we might see the car resulting from this scale model as early as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in a few months' time.

Expected to share its aluminum space-frame platform with the seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, the new GT will feature both straight-six and V8 engines, all of them using some form of electrification, including a plug-in hybrid version. Internally code-named MSA (Modular Sports car Architecture), the platform should keep elements like the transaxle positioning of the transmission from the current model, which takes it from the SLS AMG anyway, but the power steering should finally switch to electrical assistance.

Speaking of which, and despite the rumors pointing to the contrary, neither the next GT nor the SL roadster will come with all-wheel-drive, since the transaxle gearbox would make engineering pretty difficult and expensive. That said, AWD via electric motors at the front axle for the top models is not out of the question.

