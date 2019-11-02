2021 Mercedes-AMG GT Clay Model Gets Leaked Intentionally. Maybe

BMW "M4" Towing Matching "M4" Trailer Is a Glitch in the Matrix

It's not every day that Mercedes-Benz intentionally teases a future model via a short marketing video about design and concept cars, but this time it may have gone a little bit overboard. 18 photos



Look closer and that coupe might actually be the second generation of the



For those not in the know, Mercedes-Benz usually resorts to clay models after a selection of the first designs for a future model, so whatever this car is, its design has definitely advanced past the preliminary stages.



Definitely a two-door and a two-seater, despite the lack of door shut-lines on the clay model, a comically long front hood a short rear deck practically scream Mercedes- AMG GT. Several design features remind us of the



The wheels, on the other hand, don't look very road-friendly, so the clay model might actually be a for the concept car that will preview the production model. In other words, we might see the car resulting from this scale model as early as the 2020 Geneva Motor Show in a few months' time.



Expected to share its aluminum space-frame platform with the seventh-generation Mercedes-Benz SL, the new GT will feature both straight-six and V8 engines, all of them using some form of electrification, including a plug-in hybrid version. Internally code-named MSA (Modular Sports car Architecture), the platform should keep elements like the transaxle positioning of the transmission from the current model, which takes it from the



Speaking of which, and despite the rumors pointing to the contrary, neither the next GT nor the SL roadster will come with all-wheel-drive, since the transaxle gearbox would make engineering pretty difficult and expensive. That said, AWD via electric motors at the front axle for the top models is not out of the question.



