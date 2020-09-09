3 This Guy’s Lada “AMG” Has So Many Speakers the Car Literally Dances

All-New 2022 Mercedes-AMG SL-Class Roadster Gets Accurate Rendering

The SL-Class, otherwise know as Mercedes-Benz's stubbornness with wheels. This model should have been discontinued long ago, yet they're developing a brand new roadster, and we can't help but be excited. 10 photos



Normally, our spy photographers have to hide in the bushes just to get the footage we need. But Mercedes just went ahead and did everything for us. The rendering set is from the Russian website



“The next generation of the legendary SL Roadster is going back to its roots, which lay in motorsport back in 1952. Mercedes-AMG, as the performance and sports car brand of Mercedes-Benz AG, has fittingly taken on the task of overall vehicle development for the reinterpretation of the legendary roadster,” the official press statement reads, meaning we might not see the Benz badge anywhere.



AMG is increasingly becoming a quick fix when a model is too expensive or not exciting enough. The phenomenon began with the badly named GLE 450 AMG Coupe back about five years ago, as well as SLC 43, which renounced its hand-made V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6.



According to reports that pre-date the spyshots, the



