Mercedes-AMG SLR Plug-In Hybrid Sports Car Rendered With Futuristic Styling

Mercedes-Benz has a bit of a problem with branding as far as electrified vehicles are concerned. The three-pointed star introduced EQ at the 2016 Paris Motor Show, and the nameplate can also be seen on the German automaker’s Formula 1 cars.
Without further beating around the bush, EQ Boost translates to mild hybridization while EQ Power is plug-in hybrid propulsion whereas EQ Power+ is reserved for performance-oriented PHEVs from AMG. But wait, there’s more! EQ alone means fully electric vehicle, and that will be that.
Now that we’ve covered that bag of convoluted branding, the rendering before your eyes comes from India-based Aritra Das with “technologies from the Project ONE.” The pixel artist has come up with “a more road-friendly variant” of the Formula 1-inspired hypercar, and as you can tell, the incredibly beautiful proportions follow “the front-engine bias of the SLR lineup.”
The sleek-looking coupe harks back to the McLaren-modified GT from the 2000s in terms of wheel design and the way the doors open while influences from the Sport Leicht Rennen of the 1950s are harder to notice. That said, take a look at the EQ Power+ branding on the carbon-fiber rocker panels.
That means we’re looking at an AMG powerplant with plug-in hybrid assistance, most likely a four- or six-pot given the sloping hood and rather tight engine compartment. The 3.0-liter six from the 53 series and an electric motor integrated into the transmission would be a nice combination, capable of more than 500 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque and zero lag.
“My father passed away the day I completed modeling this car. I regret that he's not here with us anymore to see the finished work," commented Aritra Das. “I hope he sees it from wherever he is and I hope he likes what I did,” concluded the concept car and motorcycle designer.
