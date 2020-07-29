Mercedes-AMG EQR Seems Like the Electric "Hyper Wagon" We Need

Tesla has undoubtedly changed the way we see performance cars. That's why an AMG sports car with a long hood and a V8 might not seem as exciting today as fresh software on a P100D. But what if the Germans mixed electricity and performance in an attractive package?
The EQC, their first legitimate EV, isn't slow. It delivers about 400 horsepower and launches accordingly. We know 470 horsepower setups are also on the way because of the EQS concept. But is that enough? The SRT engine in the Charger is enough, but people still buy the Hellcats.
Raw horsepower and pure acceleration define the American market, still the most important for Mercedes. And today, we're going to look at an independent study that aims to deliver this.
Canadian rendering artist Emre Husmen created this, the Mercedes-AMG EQR. It's supposed to be a kind of flagship "hyper wagon" with a theoretical output of 1,200 horsepower. Obviously, only a couple of crazy companies (like Rimac) are willing to try something like that. It's not the Mercedes way, but AMG was supposed to be shop responsible for unhinged performance.
The 3D rendering is an evolution of the SLE Shooting Brake done by the same artist in 2018. It's got the same futuristic front end design, with sharp lights and an imposing aero grille that dominates the front. However, while the SLE was inspired by the SL roadster, this is animated by the R-Class. Yes, the strange minivan they stopped making a while back.
While the R-Class was a relatively practical people-mover, this thing is super-low. Extra-wide and a curved roof probably eat into the cabin space. But at least there's a roof box for extra storage.
The study even has defined proportions. It's supposed to be 5 meters long (16 feet 5 inches), 2m wide (6 feet 7 inches), only 1.4m tall (4 feet 7 inches) and rides around on 24-inch wheels.
