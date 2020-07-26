2022 Range Rover Spied Bucking While Testing at the Nurburgring

Need for Speed Heat Is the Best Installment of the NFS Franchise in Years

The all-new 2022 Range Rover has been filmed undergoing testing at the arduous Nurburgring track in Germany. With its setup focused mostly on luxury comfort and off-roading, it feels out of place. However, the sound of a V8 engine indicates this SUV is no push-over. 43 photos



The 5th-generation model is expected to debut next year, which is why the test prototype is camouflaged relatively heavily. The proportions are undeniably those of a British SUV , but they are changing things around. For example, the headlights appear to be narrower and sit higher. And the taillights appear to be wide, like those of the Velar.



The 2022 model will be based on the Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform and is expected to accommodate a variety of new powertrains. Rumor has it that the Brits aren't going to stop at the usual plug-in hybrid models and will instead offer a fully-electric version. This is expected to have a 100kWh battery giving it a range of up to 300 miles.



This particular test prototype, however, seems to stick with the more traditional type of engine. It sounds like the supercharged V8 will still be offered, just like in the 2021



Some rumors said the 5.0 would be replaced by BMW's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8, thanks to a partnership signed between the two companies. Others believed a powerful new inline-6 would take its role, as we've seen happen in the softcore Mercedes- AMG models like the GLE 53.



“Inline six-cylinder engines are inherently better balanced than V6 designs and our all-new Ingenium unit builds on that promise to optimize efficiency in all operating conditions,” said Nick Rogers, executive director of product engineering. This might form the bulk of the new Range Rover's engine palette.



